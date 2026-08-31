LAUDERHILL, FLA. (WSVN) - Urban Golf Weekend is coming to South Florida, but it’s about much more than what happens on the course.

For some of the young golfers at Fore Life in Lauderhill, the game is more than just a walk down the fairway.

“Golf has brought me a lot of joy, dealing with if it’s winning or not winning,” said Royce Jones.

Urban Golf Weekend is bringing its national movement to Miami Beach, where hundreds of entrepreneurs, executive athletes and entertainers will come together for five days of golf, networking and community impact starting Thursday.

“We started Urban Golf Weekend in 2023, and fast forward, we have about 500 attendees, so we’re just excited about the growth,” said Cliff Addison, the founder of Urban Golf Weekend. “Through golf I’ve met doctors, lawyers, entertainers, Tiger Woods. Golf is just one of those sports that open doors in every industry. I wanted to create Urban Golf because I wanted more people of color to have access, and everything started for me at Fore Life. I want kids to have the same access that I have.”

The event also expands access as it helps a new generation see that the game can offer so much more than a scorecard.

Florida Atlantic University golfer Floyd Harris and Nova High School golfer Kari Thompson-Hughes shared what the tournament means to them.

“The sport has really taught me a lot; it’s taught me how to make connections,” said Harris. “It’s taught me how to be confident, it’s brought me a lot of confidence, actually, a lot of confidence, to the point where I could now go up to people, start a conversation without just sitting there awkward. I am grateful for this sport. If I didn’t do this sport, I don’t think I would ever see it, watch it or even try to play.”

“I think it’s important to play, to show the other Black girls like my little sister, her friends, show her that there are more people in the field playing, to show them that there are more sports than just track, basketball, soccer, open up their eyes and help get them into the program,” said Thompson-Hughes. “I’ve learned that I like helping and teaching children how to play golf, to meet each other. It’s opened up so many doors for me.”

As Urban Golf Weekend continues its growth, so does the mission to make sure that golf is accessible to everyone.

“One of the beautiful things about Urban Golf is, it’s not just for golfers,” said Addison. “What I like to say is, we put charity, networking before golf, and it’s all about encouraging people who have never picked up a golf club to come and just, you know, see what golf is all about.”

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