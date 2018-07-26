Turner’s 3 RBIs lead Nationals over Marlins 10-3

MIAMI (AP) — Trea Turner homered and hit a tiebreaking, two-run triple in the seventh inning that led the Washington Nationals over the Miami Marlins 10-3 on Thursday night.

Juan Soto also homered and Matt Wieters added a two-run double for the Nationals, who trailed 3-0 before rallying. Washington had nine extra-base hits in the opener of a four-game series.

Tommy Milone made his season debut for the Nationals, allowing three runs and eight hits in five innings with six strikeouts and no walks. Justin Miller (6-1) followed with a perfect sixth.

Miami took a 3-0 lead in the first when J.T. Realmuto drove in a run with the first of his two doubles, Justin Bour hit a sacrifice fly and Cameron Maybin had a run-scoring single.

Turner and Soto homered in the fourth, and Ryan Zimmerman tied the score in the sixth with a two-out RBI double off Dan Straily.

Adam Conley (3-2) relieved to start the seventh and walked Wilmer Difo leading off, and pinch-hitter Michael A. Taylor singled. Turner hit an opposite-field triple over Brian Anderson and off the wall in the right-field corner for a 5-3 lead, then scored on Bryce Harper’s double.

After twice hitting inning-ending grounders with the bases loaded, Wieters came up with the bases full again in the ninth and hit a two-run double. Difo added a run-scoring triple and scored on Taylor’s double.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Nationals: RHP Stephen Strasburg (cervical nerve impingement) was placed on the 10-day DL retroactive to Sunday.

Marlins: RHP Tayron Guerrero (back) is expected to be reinstated from the DL this weekend.

UP NEXT

Nationals: RHP Max Scherzer (13-5, 2.43 ERA) will start the second game of the series Friday night. Scherzer has pitched at least six innings in 18 consecutive starts dating to April 9.

Marlins: RHP Pablo Lopez (2-1, 5.09) will be making his second start against the Nationals after allowing five runs in five innings on July 5.

