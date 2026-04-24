(WSVN) - It was a historic night for a South Florida athlete, and after being the first overall pick in the NFL Draft, Fernando Mendoza introduced himself to his new team in Las Vegas.

While most fans and draft experts expected the former Indiana quarterback to be selected first, hearing his name be called meant everything to Mendoza.

A day later, Mendoza and his family traveled to Las Vegas, where the Raiders officially introduced him.

Appearing before the media, Mendoza shared his excitement to focus on preparing for the start of his rookie season.

“There’s a lot of anticipation coming to this pick, but now I’m really glad that all of the outside noise is done, I’m officially a Raider. I’m excited to be humble and hungry and get to work,” said Mendoza.

It’s been a whirlwind of a year for Mendoza, who capped off his final year in college winning the Heisman Trophy and securing the first national championship for the Indiana Hoosiers. Now he’s officially the first overall pick and carries the hopes of an entire franchise.

“I’m just looking forward to getting to work, prove it at the next level. College was fantastic, I’m still blessed to have that career, but now I step into a great game at the NFL. [I] look forward to proving it and earning it every single day,” said Mendoza.

Mendoza opted to spend draft night surrounded by his family at his home in Coral Gables.

After NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell announced his name, Mendoza was seen turning over to give a hug to his mother, Elsa.

Elsa Mendoza’s battle with multiple sclerosis has played a key factor in motivating Fernando and pushing him to reach for his highest dreams. She even taught him how to throw.

He told reporters his decision to stay in Coral Gables to watch the draft was to make it easier for his mother travel with him to Las Vegas the following day.

His mother was originally diagnosed with MS when he was 4 years old. She wrote about dealing with the chronic autoimmune disease and trying to maintain a strong presence in Fernando’s life to support his journey in The Players’ Tribune.

“It was during football season, and I realized I wasn’t going to be able to travel. And the though of you wondering if I supported you any less, because suddenly I wasn’t at your games? I hated that. So that’s when I knew we had to sit you and your brother down.”

Elsa then recalled how hard of a conversation that ended up being with her two sons.

“It won’t affect us in the ways that matter. We’ll have each other, and love each other, and be there for each other. I promise.”

Prior to the start of the draft, the former Christopher Columbus High School grad donated $500,000 to help fund research and support programs at the University of Miami Health System.

Speaking on the charitable donation, Mendoza described it as a fund that’s as much about helping his mother as it is to help the millions of people living with MS.

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