PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami’s beloved bare-knuckle fighter, Uly “Monster” Diaz, has officially called it a career after an impressive run in combat sports.

Despite beginning his fighting career at the age of 35—an age when many fighters are considering retirement—Diaz built a formidable reputation, particularly in bare-knuckle fighting.

“This is it. This is the blood sport, the original,” Diaz reflected on his career. “Neanderthals were doing this back hundreds of thousands of years ago.”

After eight years and over 30 professional fights, Diaz, known for his stunning 3-second knockout in bare-knuckle fighting, has decided to retire.

“I’m deciding to retire because I think I’ve done great things in my career,” Diaz said. “I’m happy with what I’ve done. Left my name in the history books.”

Diaz’s final match took place last week in front of a sold-out crowd at the Charles F. Dodge Center in Pembroke Pines. The event drew local and international stars, including NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal, who was there to witness the South Florida fighter’s last professional fight in the ring.

“He’s one of the forefathers of BYB in all the backyard brawlers,” O’Neal commented. “It’s just great to see. Congratulations to him on a great career.”

Diaz expressed his gratitude for the support he’s received throughout his career.

“I’ve been watching Shaq since I was a kid. It’s amazing to call him a friend and even more amazing to have him here in the crowd for my last fight,” he said.

Diaz has long planned his exit from the sport, choosing to retire on his own terms.

“I’m beyond grateful and so thankful,” Diaz said. “Everybody knows my story. Fighting changed my life, fighting saved my life. So, I’m glad to be at the point in my life where I’m able to hang it up. I’ve made a beautiful career.”

The night wasn’t just about Diaz’s retirement. The preliminary match between Angel Keihl and Desiree Davila had the crowd buzzing with excitement.

During a post-fight interview, 7News’ Donovan Campbell remarked to Keihl, “You hear with women, ‘Sugar, spice and everything nice.’ There’s nothing nice about getting hit in the face with bare knuckles.”

Keihl responded with confidence, “It’s all nice. This is all nice. I don’t care how much sugar, I don’t care how much spice. Honestly, how I am inside is how I am outside. I’m full of character, and I’ll punch you in the face if she wants it.”

Keihl went on to win the fight against Davila.

As Diaz steps away from the ring, he leaves behind a legacy that has helped shape the emerging sport of bare-knuckle fighting. His influence is felt not just in South Florida, but among fighters worldwide who, like Diaz, are willing to put it all on the line.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.