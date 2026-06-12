MIAMI (AP) — Tyler Phillips allowed two hits in five innings to get his first win of the season and lead the Miami Marlins to a 2-0 victory against the Arizona Diamondbacks on Thursday.

Phillips (1-1) struck out five and walked two on 70 pitches. Relievers Michael Petersen, Anthony Bender and Calvin Faucher combined to strike out six, and Pete Fairbanks earned his eighth save of the year after striking out two more.

Otto Lopez stole third in the first inning and was originally ruled out. After the review, the call was overturned, and Xavier Edwards hit a sacrifice fly to send him home and take an early lead. Jakob Marsee hit an RBI single in the fourth to send Kyle Stowers home.

Merrill Kelly (5-5) pitched six innings for the Diamondbacks, giving up both runs on four hits. He struck out one and walked two.

Ketel Marte, LuJames Groover and Jorge Barrosa had Arizona’s three hits.

Up next

Arizona: LHP Eduardo Rodriguez (5-2, 2.52 ERA) will start Friday in the first game of a three-game series in Cincinnati. The Reds will start LHP Nick Lodolo (2-1, 5.51).

Miami: RHP Sandy Alcantara (5-4, 4.33) will start Friday at Pittsburgh. The Pirates will go with RHP Braxton Ashcraft (5-3, 3.28).

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