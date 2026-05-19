MIAMI (AP) — Javier Sanoja hit his first career grand slam, Joe Mack drove in four runs and the Miami Marlins shut out the MLB-leading Atlanta Braves 12-0 on Monday night.

Max Meyer (4-0) continued his strong start to the season, limiting the Braves to just three hits over six innings while striking out six and lowering his team-leading ERA to 2.85.

John King, Calvin Faucher and Lake Bachar combined for a one-hitter the final three innings as the Marlins (22-26) took the first of four games between NL East rivals. It was the largest home shutout win in Marlins history.

The Braves (32-16) were shut out for only the third time this season. Their 12 runs allowed were a season high, and 11 of those came during a disastrous two-inning stretch.

Sanoja’s 375-foot drive against reliever Aaron Bummer highlighted a six-run fifth. It was his first homer of the season, and he became the first Marlins player since Justin Bour (June 10, 2016, at Arizona) to hit a grand slam batting ninth in the lineup.

Xavier Edwards hit a 397-foot shot in the next at-bat against Bummer, who allowed six runs on three hits and walked five.

Mack hit a run-scoring groundout against starter JR Ritchie (1-1) in the second. The rookie catcher followed with a two-run single during a five-run fourth that included Edwards’ run-scoring single and Liam Hicks’ two-run double. Mack also drew a bases-loaded walk in the fifth.

Ritchie allowed six hits and struck out four in four innings. Short stop Jorge Mateo pitched the eighth.

The Braves activated right fielder Ronald Acuña Jr., who had been on the 10-day injured list with a strained left hamstring.

Plate umpire Alfonso Márquez left in the second inning after being hit by Mauricio Dubón’s foul ball off a 95 mph siker from Meyer.

The game was delayed for roughly 16 minutes before continuing with a three-man crew of Jonathan Parra, Lance Barrett and Mike Estabrook.

Up next

Braves LHP Martin Perez (2-2, 2.25 ERA) will start the second game against Marlins LHP Braxton Garrett (0-1, 33.75) on Tuesday.

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