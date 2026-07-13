MIAMI (WSVN) - Every dog has itsday, and for Jonah, it was at loan Depot Park on Sunday.

“It’s been pretty crazy. First reaction is just couldn’t stop laughing, but he’s such a good boy and all the attention is deserved,” said Silveira.

A June visit left quite the impression on social media.

“I was working the day after the event, and my wife, just scrolling on her socials, and she saw our dog. Two days later, he’s got 13,000 followers on Instagram. He went famous for being a good dog, just staring at another dog eat a hot dog,” said Silveira.

Marlins’ staff thought it would be a great idea to invite Jonah back for a Doggie Dream Day.

“Get your red hot hot dogs here! Hot dog drawer,” said Marlins staff.

Jonah received some serious swag like a “Jonah” Marlins jersey, doggie treats, lambchop, a never-ending supply of hot dog and baseball-themed chew toys, a fancy new clubhouse, and a custom doggie-sized Marlins jersey.

Peter Silveira, Jonah’s owner, threw the honorary first pitch in the game against the Cleveland Guardians, alongside his wife, Amy, and daughter, Ariana, making it a true family affair.

“It’s crazy, we’re on the field at a Marlins game about to throw out the first pitch. I think that’s every guy’s dream come true,” said Silveira.

Jonah’s life with the Silveiras is thanks to a rescue organization in Aruba.

The proceeds from special ticket sales will go to “New Life for Paws.”

“Everyone who’s commented and reached out and texted said their dog would have gone nuts and tried to jump over the seat and eat that hot dog, but he just sat there and stared,” said Silveira.

Thanks to the rescue group, Jonah went from Aruba to New England, where Silveira used to live.

Silveira stated he would like to help dogs find their forever home.

FOR MORE INFO:

New Life for Paws Foundation

Website

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