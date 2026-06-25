A dog who went viral for his patience while at a baseball game is getting a dream invite to the ball park.

During Monday night’s game between the Marlins and Rangers at loanDepot Park, cameras captured 6-year-old Jonah staring at another dog just inches away who was happily chowing down on a hot dog.

The clip of Jonah watching the other dog living their best life made the rounds on social media and multiple news outlets, including Inside Edition.

Commentators said the look on Jonah’s sad face said, ‘Excuse me! Where’s mine?”

Speaking to Inside Edition after the clip was seen by millions, Jonah’s owner said he had no idea what was going on.

“That was a crazy video. He’s just stared at it hahaha and it was funny I was totally oblivious to that whole thing going on,” said owner Peter Silvera.

Fans who watched the viral video quickly fell in love with the disappointed dog.

Now, Jonah is in for a treat of a lifetime. The Marlins felt for the heartbroken hound and took to social media to post a hilarious “Wanted” ad featuring Jonah’s sad face and asking baseball fans to track the dog down.

It didn’t take long for the Marlins to find Peter and Jonah. The reward for the sad dog? A dream day at loanDepot Park.

So while the other dog was able to enjoy their hot dog, Jonah may end up getting the full VIP treatment.

“If he gets to like chase a ball around the field, that would be cool. I don’t know what they’re planning,” said Silvera.

It is certain that this pup won’t be going home hungry when he gets his dream day at the park.

Copyright 2026 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.