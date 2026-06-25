VIRGINIA KEY, FLA. (WSVN) - Trouble on the water sends two people to the hospital after a pair of personal watercrafts collided.

According to Miami-Dade Fire Rescue, crews responded to reports of two jet skis crashing into each other on the water at the Miami Marine Stadium along the Rickenbacker Causeway.

7Skyforce hovered over the scene where crews could be seen offloading both patients from a fireboat and into the back of an ambulance.

MDFR said both victims, men in their 40s, were transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center in critical but stable condition.

7News cameras captured the ambulance arriving at the hospital where one of those men was rushed inside.

The exact circumstances that led up to the apparent jet ski collision are under investigation.

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