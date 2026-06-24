NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews rushed a child to the hospital after the young victim was struck by a school bus in Northwest Miami-Dade, officials said.

Surveillance video captured the moment the child was struck just feet from a transportation depot, at around 7 a.m. on Wednesday.

The footage shows the victim in the top right corner of the frame riding their scooter along the sidewalk when the collision occurred.

The camera glitches for a few seconds, and then moments later the child is seen limping away from the bus along 27th Avenue.

That child was rushed to Jackson Memorial Hospital as a trauma alert. The extent of the patient’s injuries is unknown.

Miami-Dade Public Schools told 7News that no students were on that bus, just the driver.

The Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office is now leading the ongoing investigation.

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