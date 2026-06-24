MIAMI (WSVN) - A serious case of canine jealousy was caught on camera during a Miami Marlins game at loanDepot Park.

The moment happened Monday, as the Marlins hosted “Bark at the Park.” The jumbotron caught one dog devouring a hot dog while another four-legged spectator was caught looking and drooling from a few seats back.

The team then posted posted a hilarious “find this dog” ad.

They hope to find the covetous canine and treat him to “a dream day at loanDepot Park.”

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