NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A police pursuit that began in Broward County ended with a bailout, a tense neighborhood search and at least two detained in a Northwest Miami-Dade residential area.

Deputies with the Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office and others with tactical gear that read “Sheriff Gang Task Force” descended on a home near Northwest 99th Street and Second Avenue on Thursday night.

According to MDSO, a suspect bailed out of a corvette that had been involved in a pursuit.

The subject, who deputies said does not live in the home, was taken into custody after officers surrounded the property.

According to BSO, deputies were conducting a proactive investigation when the subject’s vehicle drove south into Miami-Dade. BSO’s avaition unit responded and a be on the lookout was issued. The vehicle was located in the Northwest Miami-Dade area.

As the subject was being led away in handcuffs, 7News asked him what he was running from and what he had done. The subject did not respond.

Just steps away from where he was detained, a Corvette sat in the middle of the roadway with its doors open. Deputies said they were pursuing that vehicle before it was parked and bailed from.

7News cameras captured deputies recovering a backpack from the scene as investigators continued searching the vehicle well into the night.

Soon after, a second person was placed in handcuffs and into an MDSO cruiser.

No official arrests have been made as of late Thursday night, according to BSO.

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