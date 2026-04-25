SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Liam Hicks and Connor Norby each hit home runs as the Miami Marlins defeated the San Francisco Giants 9-4 on Friday night.

Xavier Edwards, Otto Lopez, and Kyle Stowers each added three hits for the Marlins, and Graham Pauley had two. The Marlins collected 16 total hits.

Sandy Alcantara (3-2) went six innings, allowing nine hits and three runs while fanning four. Lake Bachar worked two innings, allowing two hits and one run, and John King threw a hitless ninth with one strikeout.

Hicks has reached base safely in 10 straight games and is tied for seventh in the NL in batting average (.317). Edwards leads the NL with a .347 mark, and Lopez sits in fourth at .330.

The Marlins scored in each of the first four innings, including three runs with two outs in the first. Edwards’ RBI double scored Jakob Marsee, and Hicks hit a 390-foot two-run homer to make it 3-0.

Norby hit a three-run homer in the fourth to stretch the lead to 8-0, and Lopez added an RBI single in the sixth.

For the Giants, Jung Ho Lee was 3 for 4 with a home run, and Luis Arraez had three singles.

Adrian Houser (0-3) surrendered 11 hits and eight runs in four innings of work.

Up next

RHP Eury Pérez (2-1, 4.15) takes the hill for the Marlins, and LHP Robbie Ray (2-3, 2.86) starts for San Francisco in the second game of the series on Saturday.

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