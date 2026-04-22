MIAMI (WSVN) - Fresh off winning a Heisman Trophy and days before the start of the NFL Draft, the Miami Marlins invited Fernando Mendoza to throw out the first pitch before their game against the St. Louis Cardinals.

Cameras captured Mendoza swapping out a football for a baseball to throw out the first pitch to Marlins All-Star Kyle Stowers.

While one of the biggest moments of his career is set to take place in two days, Mendoza, a South Florida native who attended Christopher Columbus High School, said Tuesday’s night out at the ballpark is an opportunity to be at home with his family.

“My mom really wanted to do it at home, so did my parents. It’s a lot easier for us, especially with the family situation. I wanted to stay and make the memory with everybody who poured into my football journey. You wanna share that moment with all of them rather than limit it to 10 or 12 people in Pittsburgh,” said Mendoza.

Before taking the mound, Mendoza got a few warmup tosses with Stowers.

Marlins manager Clayton McCullough said his team was excited for the opportunity to welcome the Heisman winner onto the field.

“Mendoza, that’s exciting. Heisman Trophy winner from here, coming here to Dade, underdog-type story a little bit maybe, so, you know what, he could rub some of that off on some of our guys,” said McCullough. “It’s remarkable. I think people that win at a high level and lead at a high level like he does, I mean, it’s very impressive.”

Fans in attendance were also ecstatic to witness the moment and show support to one of their own.

“It’s an honor to be here at this game right now, we’re sitting up in the front row and seeing Mendoza pitch was unbelievable. He’s a huge role model for the sports community,” said Marlins fan Jacob Fleischman.

“Just a kid being here today. You see somebody like him coming onto the field, it just shows you always come to where you’re from and you’re able to come here, win a national championship, I mean, what more can you ask for?” said Marlins fan Liam Cogswell.

Draft experts believe Mendoza is the clear choice for the first overall pick. But no matter where his football journey takes him on Thursday, Tuesday night’s pitch that brought smiles on everyone’s face is one memory to be carried forever.

As for the NFL Draft, fans can catch coverage of the first round beginning at 8 p.m., Thursday on ABC Miami Channel 18.

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