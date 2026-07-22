MIAMI (WSVN) - As the sports world collectively holds its breath about LeBron James’ next career move, a mysterious message online briefly sparked rumors of a possible return to the Miami Heat.

But the NBA team is cooling off those rumors Wednesday morning, referring to the message that sent many sports fans into a frenzy as a mistake.

It all started late Tuesday night, when the Miami Heat’s official YouTube page posted a scheduled livestream link titled “LeBron James Introductory Press Conference,” which was set for this coming Monday.

That post was quickly deleted, but not before screenshots spread all across social media, immediately sparking speculation that James had already decided to return to the Magic City.

But a spokesperson for the Heat told ESPN that the club’s social media department was actually preparing for the possibility of James signing and mistakenly posted the link to their team’s YouTube page, stressing that there is no validity to the link and that it was only an internal placeholder posted by accident.

James has yet to announce where he is going to be playing next season, but Tuesday night’s apparent false alarm shows just how closely his fans are monitoring where he goes after ending his eight-season stint with the Los Angeles Lakers.

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