(WSVN) - As countless fans around the association wait for LeBron James’ decision on where to play next, his former teammate and Miami Heat star Chris Bosh weighed in on the best fit.

With several fans and NBA analysts speculating on the best destinations for LeBron James following his departure from the Los Angeles Lakers, former Miami Heat star Chris Bosh jumped into the foray, offering his view of where his former teammate would find the most success.

“If I were in LeBron James’ shoes, I would choose Miami and here’s why,” Bosh said in a video posted on his social media account on X. “If you know anything about the Miami Heat, you know that they want to be competitive, they don’t believe in wasted years, they are going to put a team around Giannis to be able to compete for a championship so, with all those things said, I think that is the best place for him.”

Bosh played alongside James and Heat legend Dwyane Wade as part of the unforgettable Big Three, bringing two championships in four consecutive trips to the NBA Finals between 2011 and 2014.

While Heat Nation would love to see King James return to Miami, the future Hall of Famer has kept his upcoming decision close to the chest, with some NBA insiders believing he’s narrowed his choices down to Miami, the Golden State Warriors, Cleveland Cavaliers, and Philadelphia 76ers.

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