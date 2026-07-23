MARGATE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are investigating an apparent hit-and-run in Margate that left one person dead.

Margate Police units responded to the scene of the overnight crash along Atlantic Boulevard, near State Road 7, at around 4 a.m. on Thursday.

Cameras captured the victim’s body covered with a yellow tarp, as well as officers combing for clues.

Detectives have not provided details about the circumstances surrounding this incident, as they continue to investigate. 7News has reached out to police for more information.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this breaking story.

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