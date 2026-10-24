MIAMI (AP) — John Collins scored 23 points, Paul Reed added 19 off the bench and the Detroit Pistons added to Miami’s season-opening defensive misery by beating the Heat 128-111 on Friday night.

Former Heat guard Duncan Robinson scored 17 and Cade Cunningham finished with 16 for the Pistons, who led wire-to-wire and are 2-0 for the first time since 2018-19.

The Pistons lost Ausar Thompson in the third quarter after taking an awkward fall, and Jalen Duren played only 10 first-half minutes before leaving with a right thigh issue. Both will be further evaluated Saturday, and there was no update on their conditions after the game.

Giannis Antetokounmpo had 36 points and 12 rebounds for Miami, while Davion Mitchell scored 18 points. Bobby Portis Jr. added 11 off the bench for Miami, which has allowed a franchise-worst 259 points through the season’s first two games and been outscored by a combined 42 points in those contests.

The Heat are 0-2 for only the eighth time in their 39-year history. It’s also the first time Antetokounmpo played in the season’s first two games and his team went 0-2; Milwaukee started 0-2 in 2015-16, but Antetokounmpo was suspended for the opener that season.

Detroit opened on a 17-2 run and led 65-53 at the break, with Miami’s Bam Adebayo finishing the half with no points, one shot and three fouls — two of which he had doubts about — in seven minutes and Klay Thompson missing all five of his shots, all from 3-point range. Adebayo finished with four points and Thompson had six on 2-for-11 shooting.

Friday was the start of a three-game swing for Detroit, which visits LeBron James and the Philadelphia 76ers on Sunday before continuing north to meet the defending NBA champion New York Knicks on Tuesday.

Up next

Pistons: Visit Philadelphia on Sunday.

Heat: Visit Charlotte on Saturday.

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