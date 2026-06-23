MIAMI (WSVN) - On the day before the start of the NBA draft, Heat fans are cautiously optimistic at the team’s chances of finalizing a deal to acquire Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo.

According to ESPN’s NBA insider Shams Charania, the 10-time All-Star and former Finals MVP will be traded from Milwaukee to either the Boston Celtics or the Miami Heat before the NBA draft begins at 7 p.m., Tuesday night.

Charania’s report led to rampant speculation from fans of both teams who hope to land the 2021 NBA champion.

For Heat fans in particular, Antetokounmpo represents an opportunity to return to contention, which the team has struggled to do, with their last Finals appearance coming in 2023 when they were soundly defeated by the Denver Nuggets in five games.

“I hope we get him, I hope we get him,” said a Heat fan.

Several fans who spoke with 7News said the Greek Freak would be the start to a path leading to another championship parade in Miami.

“World championship,” a Heat fan said after being asked what it would mean to trade for Antetokounmpo.

Some said the famous Heat culture combined with head coach Erik Spoelstra is the perfect spot for the star to continue competing for championships.

“Get Giannis and hook him up with our coach, good teammates that are gonna stay there, that’s the pathway right there,” said a Heat fan.

As speculation continued to grow Monday afternoon, the Bucks star made a cryptic post on X.

If Miami does pull off the blockbuster trade, it would easily be the biggest acquisition since LeBron James and Chris Bosh agreed to join Dwyane Wade in South Florida in 2011. The legendary Big Three era resulted in four consecutive trips to the NBA Finals and two championships.

Fans are confident Antetokounmpo can generate a similar spark if he were to join the Heat.

“With him going there, that makes them a championship caliber team,” said a Heat fan.

“People would get behind them because he’s a great player,” said a second Heat fan.

While the potential upsides to trading for Antetokounmpo are exciting, some fans also acknowledge that the Heat would have to give up a lot to make it happen, with some analysts suggesting likely trade packages being centered around Tyler Herro, Jaime Jaquez Jr., Kel’el Ware and several draft picks.

“If we give our whole team up for him, it would be a lot to give up,” said a Heat fan.

In the meantime, fans are just excited to dream about what it would mean to have one of the NBA’s biggest names on their team.

“Oh, it’s insane! It’s like a gamechanger, isn’t it?” said a Heat fan.

“Man, I’m excited! I think that may be the final piece,” said a second Heat fan.

“I wanna win a title, Pat [Riley]. Let’s get a title, let’s go Heat. We got it,” said a third.

On NBATV, insider Chris Haynes said the Celtics are the frontrunners to trade for Antetokounmpo.

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