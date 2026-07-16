MIAMI (WSVN) - Fans have made their way to the Miami Heat store, where Giannis Antetokounmpo merch is already a hot seller.

“Go Giannis,” said Miami Heat fan Juan.

“Let’s go, Heat,” said a shopper.

With Antetokounmpo now officially on the team, the Miami Heat Store at Kaseya Center is dripping in new Giannis merch.

“Before I leave here, I’m gonna buy a Giannis jersey,” said Miami Heat fan Daniel.

The two-time MVP’s Miami Heat merch officially hit shelves, but chances are it won’t be here for long, as excited fans were seen getting their hands on the new merch on Thursday morning.

“Giannis, we have one of the best players in the NBA coming to Miami. What could be better?” said Miami Heat fan Daniel. “Every day I’m just waiting until the merch gets into the store and was so excited to come here today.”

Shoppers from near and far wasted no time, sweeping the shelves clean.

“And then I saw, how do you pronounce it? Yes! So I’m gonna get that shirt,” said Juliana Pena, a shopper.

Pena traveled from Israel to the Magic City to pick up a piece of history for her boyfriend back home.

“It’s his favorite player, so yes, I’m gonna be a good girlfriend, and he’s gonna get his souvenir from the Miami Heat that he loves, so it’s a win-win,” said Pena.

Those with a love of the game are calling the blockbuster trade a win.

“Well, with the track record that he has and what he’s gonna bring to the team, I think it’s gonna put Miami at a different level. I think it already has even before he’s played a game,” said Miami Heat fan, Juan.

“We’re trying to bring a championship back to the 305,” said Miami Heat fan Daniel.

All jersey colorways are available for fans with his new number 7, along with a plethora of Giannis T-shirts and other memorabilia.

Long-time veteran Bobby Portis Jr. jerseys are also available, as he was traded from the Bucks alongside Antetokounmpo.

An introductory ceremony was held at the Kaseya Center on Thursday for both players.

The Miami Heat store is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

The Greek Freak is set to hit the court with the Heat at the Kaseya Center in October.

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