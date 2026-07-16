(WSVN) - After years of trying to make a splash move, the Miami Heat have finally done it, officially. NBA superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo is now a member of the team.

In an executive career defined by making massive moves to compete for championships, Pat Riley pulled off another flashy offseason trade, bringing the former Milwaukee Bucks star to the 305. On Thursday, the Miami Heat hosted a press conference to introduce Antetokounmpo and his former Bucks teammate Bobby Portis to the organization.

Antetokounmpo stood between Riley and Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra as they held up a jersey with the number 7 emblazoned on it that the former NBA champion will wear with the team.

Entering his 14th NBA season, the 31-year-old is still at the top of his game, coming off a season where he averaged just over 27 points and nearly 10 rebounds per game.

He brings a decorated resume to South Florida. Antetokounmpo is a two-time NBA Most Valuable Player and Finals MVP winner. Up until this point, he only played for the Bucks, where he warped the entire direction of the franchise from the moment they drafted him in 2013.

He’ll be teaming up with fellow Heat star Bam Adebayo, forming what may be the NBA’s most intimidating frontcourt duos.

During Thursday’s introduction, the Greek Freak shared why he thought Miami was the best place for him to be at this part of his career.

“I know the expectations this team has. I love pressure. Coach Spo talked about pressure and I think I thrive [under] pressure, I think I need pressure at this time of my career. I think in order for me to go to the next level, I got to get out of my comfort zone and I feel like Miami was the place for me to be,” said Antetokounmpo.

Heat president Pat Riley was direct on why Antetokounmpo desired Miami.

“He wants to win, and he wants to win big. We’re not here guaranteeing anything but we want to win, and so that’s not a challenge to anybody out there that – that we’re here and that’s our plan,” said Riley.

Bobby Portis was introduced by the team earlier in the day. He will be donning the number 95 on his jersey, saying he made the choice due in part to the well-known Interstate 95 for drivers all over Miami.

Portis is coming off an impressive 2025, which saw him record a league-leading 11 double-doubles off the bench for the Bucks.

As an aside, there was no direct mention of LeBron James during the Heat’s festivities but Riley made a subtle nod, saying he “landed a 747 with Giannis” and that they’re still looking to land another big plane in Miami.

King James has been tight-lipped about his offseason plans but Miami is believed to be high up on his list of destinations.

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