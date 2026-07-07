MIAMI (WSVN) - The Miami Heat’s Giannis Antetokounmpo has changed numbers upon joining the team.

Instead of wearing his usual number 34, which he’s done for his entire 13-year NBA career, he’ll now rock the number 7 for the Heat.

The team has stated that shoppers who have already ordered a Giannis jersey online, it will come with the number 7.

Those who have purchased a Giannis jersey in-store will be allowed you to exchange it, or they may choose to keep the number 34 jersey, which has already become a collector’s item.

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