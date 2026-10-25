EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Malik Willis threw two touchdown passes and ran for a score, leading the Miami Dolphins to their first win of the season with a 28-25 victory over the New York Jets on Sunday.

The Dolphins (1-5) came off their bye-week break and avoided their first 0-6 start since 2019 by scoring on their first two drives and controlling most of the game before holding on to give coach Jeff Hafley his first win.

Trailing 28-17 with 4:44 left, the Jets (2-5) made a late push. On fourth-and-4, Geno Smith completed a short pass to Isaiah Davis, who zipped downfield 41 yards to the Dolphins 18. Three plays later, Smith found Mason Taylor in the back left corner of the end zone for a 12-yard touchdown, the tight end’s second of the game.

Penalties negated New York’s first two 2-point tries before Smith threw to Taylor to make it 28-25 with 3:24 left.

But Willis sealed the victory when he pushed forward for 2 yards on fourth-and-1 as the Dolphins celebrated and frustrated Jets fans filed out of MetLife Stadium.

Willis was 14 of 21 for 208 yards and two TD passes to rookie Caleb Douglas, and ran for 37 yards on eight carries. Ollie Gordon rushed for 103 yards and a score.

Smith was 23 of 30 for 287 yards and three touchdowns, the two to Taylor and another to Omar Cooper Jr., and an interception. Braelon Allen had 104 yards rushing for the Jets, who dropped to 0-8 against AFC East opponents under Aaron Glenn.

Dolphins and Jets start things off with a scoring spree

The Dolphins started quickly, marching 76 yards on seven plays and taking their first lead in any game this season on Willis’ 7-yard touchdown pass to Douglas.

It also ended New York’s streak of not allowing any points on an opening possession in five straight games.

But the Jets came right back as Smith connected with Cooper for a 52-yard gain on their first offensive snap. Three plays later, Taylor — son of former Dolphins star and Pro Football Hall of Famer Jason Taylor — reached over Jason Marshall Jr. in the back of the end zone for a 13-yard score that tied it at 7.

It’s the third straight game in which New York scored on its opening drive.

Miami then went on a 14-play, 60-yard run that was capped by Gordon’s 1-yard touchdown run.

New York was driving again on its next possession at the Miami 21 when Smith tried to fit a pass through a tight window to Taylor, but Michael Taaffe stepped in front and intercepted it.

The Dolphins’ touchdown streak ended on their third possession, though, when they went three-and-out. They got right back at it on their next drive, with Willis scoring on a 2-yard scramble with 6 seconds left in the first half to take a 21-7 lead.

Jets’ woes extend into the second half

Allen gave New York some immediate second-half juice with a 27-yard run on the Jets’ first play of the third quarter, but the drive stalled. Adding to the misery, Jason Sanders — a longtime Dolphins kicker in his first season with the Jets — hit the right upright on a 40-yard try.

Cooper got New York’s next drive started with a 60-yard reception, and ended it five plays later with a 3-yard touchdown catch to make it a one-score game at 21-14 with 5:50 left in the third quarter.

The Jets later got to the Dolphins 1, but couldn’t punch it in on runs by Andrew Beck and Allen and settled for a 33-yard field goal when Smith was sacked on third down.

Willis side-armed a short toss to Douglas, who tiptoed the sideline after the catch and raced down the sideline for a 63-yard touchdown that put Miami up 28-17 with 4:44 remaining.

Injuries

Dolphins: S Dante Trader Jr. injured his left shoulder in the third quarter. … CB JuJu Brents left with a stinger in the second half, but returned in the fourth quarter.

Jets: DT T’Vondre Sweat limped off with a knee injury late in the second quarter and didn’t return.

Up next

Dolphins: Host New England next Sunday.

Jets: Host Las Vegas next Sunday.

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