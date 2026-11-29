MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Geno Smith passed for 243 yards and a touchdown, Isaiah Davis had a 93-yard kickoff return to set up another score and the New York Jets ended a 10-game road losing streak against the Miami Dolphins with a 23-12 win on Sunday.

Andrew Beck had a 1-yard score off a direct snap for the Jets, who hadn’t won at Hard Rock Stadium since 2014 — getting outscored 252-152 in those games.

Smith, a South Florida native who grew up just a few miles from where the Dolphins play, completed 14 of 22 passes and the Jets (4-8) got back-to-back wins for the first time this season. It was also the first AFC East win in two seasons for coach Aaron Glenn, who improved to 1-9 in division games.

Daniel Carlson kicked a pair of field goals for the Dolphins (1-10), who went 25 possessions without a touchdown.

A pair of former Dolphins chipped in for the Jets as well: Jason Sanders had three field goals for New York, and Minkah Fitzpatrick intercepted a pass from Miami’s Kyle McCord early in the fourth quarter.

McCord finished 29 of 40 for 218 yards. His scoring pass to Greg Dulcich with 1:45 left was Miami’s first touchdown in a span of 26 possessions, stretching over parts of three games. Ollie Gordon had 65 yards on 16 carries for Miami.

The Jets technically won a “road” game against the Dolphins in 2015, beating their AFC East rivals 27-14 that year at Wembley Stadium in London. But every trip to Miami Gardens since 2014 wound up as a Jets loss — until now.

The winning quarterback for the Jets in that 2014 game? That would be Smith.

The winning quarterback for the Jets on Sunday? Smith, again.

Smith connected with Adonai Mitchell on a 54-yard touchdown pass midway through the second quarter to put the Jets up 10-0.

After a Dolphins field goal, Davis ran back the kickoff to the Miami 5. That set up Beck’s score, and the Jets were up 17-3 at the break.

Rookie stars

A pair of rookie defensive stars hit milestones. Dolphins ILB Jacob Rodriguez went over the 100-tackle mark, making him the first Miami rookie to get there since Pro Football Hall of Famer Zach Thomas in 1996.

And Jets DL David Bailey broke the team’s rookie sacks record — he had two Sunday, giving him 11 1/2 this season. But he left in the fourth quarter, limping off with what the team said was a knee issue.

Injuries

Jets: Briefly lost LB Jamien Sherwood (foot) in the first half, but he returned in the third quarter.

Dolphins: Lost WR Malik Washington in the first quarter to a knee injury; he was taken off the sideline on a cart and eventually downgraded to out. … RT Austin Jackson (knee) also left. … Miami got a scare when Gordon left in the third quarter with a knee injury, but he returned in the final minutes.

Up next

Jets: Bye week this week, then host Denver on Dec. 13.

Dolphins: Visit Denver next Sunday.

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