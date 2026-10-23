MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Miami Dolphins rookie receiver Caleb Douglas will play Sunday against the New York Jets after missing the past three games with a right ankle injury.

Douglas returned to practice this week after being sidelined since Sept 20, when he left in the second half of a 35-13 loss at San Francisco.

“Getting back out there, it felt good,” Douglas said after returning Wednesday as a limited practice participant, “just being able to run again and being able to move.”

Douglas got off to a strong start the first two games of the season, catching seven passes for 113 yards, which is still third-most on the team. His return could be boost for a Dolphins passing game that has struggled.

Miami is averaging just 153.6 passing yards per game, the second-lowest mark in the league. They are averaging just 14 points per game despite having the ninth-best rushing offense in the NFL.

Dolphins coach Jeff Hafley has been cautious in his expectations with Douglas’ return, especially as the rookie has missed valuable reps the past few weeks. Hafley added that it’s not always easy for mental reps to immediately translate on the field for a player who has been sidelined.

“There are some guys that can learn by watching, there are some people that actually have to learn by doing,” Hafley said. “So I think it’s different with every player. Ultimately, the more you can actually do it, the timing, the rhythm, getting comfortable back with the quarterback — but mentally, he has stayed sharp because he’s been pretty efficient in practice. But again, you’re talking about a rookie who hasn’t played much football, so let’s just see how it goes.”

Running back Jaylen Wright is also expected to play Sunday after being limited this week with a foot injury.

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