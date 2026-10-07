BUENOS AIRES., Argentina (AP) — Lionel Messi turned his official farewell to Argentina into a gala performance, contributing a penalty and two assists in a 3-0 win over Benin on Tuesday at the Monumental Stadium in Buenos Aires, where the crowd offered a deafening final ovation to the genius who defined the footballing pulse of a nation for two decades.

In front of 85,000 fans, the superstar capped off an international career spanning 21 years, 126 goals, a 2022 World Cup victory, and two Copa América titles.

“It was a source of great pride to wear this jersey for over 20 years,” Messi told the crowd, speaking into a microphone from the center of the pitch. “I never stopped fighting, never stopped giving my all. I would love to keep coming back forever, because playing for the Argentine national team is the most beautiful thing that can happen to you.”

His teammates — many of them overcome with emotion — along with the coaching staff led by Lionel Scaloni and the fans, gave him a standing ovation.

“I’m going to miss you all. Now I’ll be on your side, supporting the national team and the guys who come next,” Messi promised. “When we’re united, we’re stronger than anyone and can overcome anything. Tough times lie ahead, because what this group achieved won’t be easy to repeat.”

Orchestrating the win

Following a corner kick taken by Messi, defender Nicolás Otamendi connected with a header to open the scoring in the 48th minute. Messi then provided an assist to young talent Nicolás Paz, who paid tribute to the star with an exquisite left-foot finish in the 61st.

Ten minutes later, Messi buried a left-foot penalty into the top corner, adding to his tally as the Albiceleste’s all-time leading scorer.

“Olé, olé, Messi,” the crowd chanted in his honor.

Passing the torch

Despite still playing at a high level at age 39, Messi announced on Aug. 31 that the end of his time with Argentina was set.

Messi played his final match — his 208th for Argentina — amid a spectacular fireworks display. He wore a special edition Albiceleste jersey featuring wider vertical stripes than the standard design, a giant sun, and a golden No. 10 on the back. The back detail featured a goat’s horns in the print — a nod to the “GOAT,” referencing both the animal and his status as the “Greatest of All Time.”

Ten minutes after kickoff in the international friendly, the referee paused the match to honor the Argentine captain. Rivals and teammates approached to greet him while fans rose for a standing ovation. Messi raised his hand in acknowledgment.

After the match ended, he thanked his teammates for the titles they had won and left them with a directive: “We need to build a strong, united group because there are people who want the national team to fail, and we shouldn’t give them the satisfaction.”

From heartbreak to World Cup glory

A successor to the legendary Diego Maradona, Messi made his senior national team debut in 2005. His journey was fraught with frustration until 2022, when he finally lifted the World Cup — a triumph that secured his place in the pantheon of the sport’s greatest players and cemented his status as a national hero in Argentina.

Accompanied by his sons Thiago, Mateo, and Ciro, Messi was overcome with emotion as the Argentine national anthem played, sung by a veteran of the 1982 Falklands War. Goalkeeper Emiliano Martínez tried to comfort him by placing an arm around his shoulders.

Devoted fans and moving tributes

“It’s not a goodbye, it’s a ‘farewell forever,’ Captain” — that was the message Rebeca Arias and Daniel Lema emblazoned on a hat designed for the occasion. On the brim, they drew various depictions of Messi corresponding to each of the six World Cups he contested. The young couple traveled more than 1,000 kilometers (620 miles) from their native Tucumán to witness his final performance.

“We believe this is a unique moment. It’s all worth it — being here, making the journey we did. Something like this might never happen again with a player,” Arias remarked.

In the last World Cup, Messi went close to another title, falling just short after a 1-0 defeat to Spain in the final. However, the runner-up finish didn’t overshadow his remarkable performance in the tournament — featuring eight goals and four assists.

“The match against England took a huge toll on us; the reality is that we were running on fumes,” he explained, referring to the dramatic 2-1 semifinal victory.

His contribution was so pivotal that Messi has once again entered the conversation for the Ballon d’Or, competing against the two top contenders to succeed him: Spaniard Lamine Yamal and Frenchman Kylian Mbappé.

The Argentine star remains the only footballer to have won the award eight times.

“I am proud to be Argentine and to have been able to fulfill this dream with all of you,” he concluded, before taking a solitary victory lap to cherish the fans’ final chants of “Messi, Messi.”

Messi receives honorary doctorate

Before his farewell at the stadium, Messi received an honorary doctorate from the University of Buenos Aires (UBA), a public institution.

The academic institution presented the honor at the national team’s training complex in the suburb of Ezeiza. The star was awarded a diploma and a medal in recognition of his performance with the national team, as well as his influence both on and off the pitch.

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