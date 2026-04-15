MIAMI (WSVN) - A South Florida artist is turning soccer balls into one-of-a-kind art that is being displayed at local galleries.

With every brush stroke, Lili Cantero captured the moment Spain won the World Cup in 2010.

The feeling of joy and celebration, illustrated on a soccer ball.

“Painting a soccer ball is really difficult, because the surface and the kind of textures and everything, so yeah, it’s like a challenge, and I love challenge,” said Cantero.

Cantero has already painted for some of the game’s greats, such as Inter Miami’s own Lionel Messi.

Now, she’s painting some of the sports greatest moments as part of the Wynwood United Soccer Ball Art Trail.

The first painted ball was unveiled at Rodilla in Wynwood.

“This whole project is inspired by the connection between art and futbol. I think art has the power to change lives, and also futbol,” said Cantero.

“Soccer is just a natural thing. We’ll have these beautifully painted soccer balls and panels throughout the district, people can photograph them and post them, and it’ll help promote the neighborhood,” said Wynwood Business Improvement District Chairman David Lombardi.

Hand painted soccer balls will be on display throughout Wynwood. Each will showcase the story of the marquee tournament and some of it’s best moments over the years.

“The ones that really stick out in the hearts of people, the ones that really connect with people,” said Cantero.

For Cantero, art and soccer is a perfect marriage.

“Art has the power to tell the story, and also, this is the right moment to tell also that futbol has the power to unite people,” said Cantero.

A new hand painted soccer ball will be unveiled every week leading up to the start of the World Cup.

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