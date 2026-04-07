MIAMI (WSVN) - Not everyone can afford tickets to the FIFA World Cup, so one South Florida spot is getting a makeover where soccer fans can enjoy the tournament.

This summer, Bayfront Park is set to transform into a second stadium experience as part of the FIFA Fan Festival.

Speaking with 7News on Monday, City of Miami Mayor Eileen Higgins said up to 30,000 fans are expected to fill the enhanced field in downtown Miami.

“It’s an opportunity for people who may not be able to pay to go see a game at the stadium, they’ll be able to feel as if they were part of the World Cup experience at a price that a family can afford: free!” said Higgins.

Higgins called the event an amazing opportunity to bring communities together and said Miami is ready to welcome the world.

“For 23 days, we will have residents, families, visitors gathering in Bayfront Park to watch every match of the world cup, experience wonderful concerts, interactive experiences feel as if they are part of FIFA,” said Higgins.

Giant digital screens will broadcast matches throughout the tournament.

An amphitheater that’s set to hold 10,000 people will host live performances, cultural showcases and unique programming between games.

FIFA Fan Festival will offer fans more opportunities to enjoy the cup throughout Miami-Dade County.

“You’ll be able to watch whatever match you’re interested in,” said Higgins. “For example, we’re going to be sharing the big game of Haiti versus Brazil. I’m expecting the park to be packed with residents and visitors to celebrate that game, even though thats being played in the West Coast.”

For the big face-off between Colombia and Portugal, fans can head to the Palmetto Golf Course one hour before kick-off.

For the thrid place match, fans can enjoy the game at Little Haiti Park and North Beach Sand Bowl.

And dans will be able to watch the World Cup Final at Amelia Earhart Park, North Beach Sand Bowl and Tropical Park.

While this is a time for fun, officials are still emphasizing safety.

“The security is the utmost importance. Miami is collaborating with the Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office and also task forces that include federal and state authorities,” said Higgins. “It’s a top priority to keep people safe.”

So those who can’t see these World Cup games in person will still have a chance to experience the excitement, South Florida style.

“We are thrilled to welcome FIFA Fan Festival to Miami’s Bayfront Park,” said Higgins.

The FIFA Fan Festival will bring the spirit of the 2026 World Cup to Bayfront Park. The free waterfront fan experience will run from June 13 to July 5. For more information, click here.

Copyright 2026 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.