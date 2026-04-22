BRADENTON, Fla. (WSVN) — A now former minor league catcher with the Atlanta Braves was charged in a multi-vehicle wreck along Interstate 75 in Manatee County that, authorities said, he fled and left a father of four dead.

Eighteen-year-old Jonathan Matos Morales was arrested and charged with vehicular homicide and leaving a crash involving a death in connection to Monday morning’s hit-and-run.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, Matos Morales was driving recklessly along the southbound lanes in a dark colored 2022 Fort Mustang when he caused a chain-reaction crash.

Investigators said the suspect entered the middle lane and collided with a Chevy Trailblazer. The impact sent the Trailblazer into the path of a semi-tractor trailer.

When the semi-truck hot the Trailblazer, the impact caused the semi-truck to overturn onto its right side, coming to rest in the grass median and across all three southbound lanes.

Authorities said the driver of the semi-truck was killed. He was identified as 34-year-old Stavan Facey from New Smyrna Beach.

Troopers said that as soon as they released the dashcam footage of the crash, they received a phone call from the Braves. As it turned out, the Mustang involved was at the CoolToday Park, their complex in North Port, where Matos Morales was part of the team’s minor league system.

In bond court Tuesday, a judge gave the suspect a bond of $200,000 and ordered him to surrender his passport if he makes bail.

Troopers said leaving the scene of the crash was one of the worst mistakes he could have made.

“It would not be this serious had the driver remained on scene. He would not be looking at possibly going to prison,” said FHP Trooper Ken Watson. “The bottom line is this: By fleeing, he created an instant where he became a felon.”

Facey’s family said they have lost their everything, adding he leaves behind four children.

Loved ones said Facey started working his way up to becoming a truck driver, eventually purchasing his own rig and starting a business with his cousin. They said his cousin was carrying another load behind him when the crash happened, and he witnessed everything.

“Part of my life’s gone. My son is a hardworking guy, hardworking,” said Judy Thomas, Facey’s mother, in a phone interview.

Matos Morales remains in jail. The Braves released a statement confirming he is no longer with the team and extending their condolences to the victim’s family.

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