FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The Florida Panthers and American Cancer Society announced the launch of a fundraising campaign at a press conference at the Baptist Health IcePlex in Fort Lauderdale.

The program, called Panthers on the Prowl, aims to raise funds to support cancer research, patient services and advocacy programs.

Individual donors will be given a life-sized panther sculpture.

The Panthers president and general manager, Bill Zito and his wife, a cancer survivor, co-chairing the campaign to celebrate South Florida’s hockey pride while also helping the community support cancer research.

“To be part of the fight and part of the journey, but not having to get the needle, not having to go through chemo, you want to do something, and this is our something,” Zito said.

The event also features a unique panther sculpture created by artist Romero Britto, which will be auctioned as part of the campaign finale.

“I have so many friends and family members who suffer from cancer as well, and I think it’s incredible what Bill and Julie are doing,” Britto said.

The campaign will end at a special ‘Panthers on the Prowl night’ next season where all decorated panthers will be on display at a game.

