MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - As the College Football Championship hype continues to build ahead of Monday’s big showdown between the Miami Hurricanes and the Indiana Hoosiers, fans won’t have wait until game day to start all the fun, as two major tie-in events aim to draw big crowds to Miami Beach this weekend.

While the athletes get ready to take the field at Hard Rock Stadium the fans can come and take to the sand at Lummus Park.

“I will tell you, the buzz is as high as we’ve seen it,” said College Football Playoff Executive Director Richard Clark.

7News cameras captured crews hard at work seeing the stage for two nights of free concerts.

“Miami Beach is spectacular, and everybody knows that this is a destination city,” said Clark. “It’s a destination location for people to come to, and having an iconic concert here – well, actually, I should say the concert is here, and being here makes it iconic.”

The organizers for the College Football Playoffs put together the free concert series on the sand. The headliner is Scottish DJ Calvin Harris.

“We’re planning right now for two nights of free concerts, but the lineups include Calvin Harris, John Summit, Xandra on Saturday night, and then on Sunday night, Peso Pluma, Latin Mafia and Alvaro Diaz,” said Ryan Allen Hall, Senior Director of Public Events for College Football Playoff. “So we think we’ve done something pretty special for the local community.”

Right down the road, the Miami Beach Convention Center has been transformed, all 300,000 feet of it, into Playoff Fan Central, a free, three-day fan experience packed with interactive games, pep rallies, autographs and more.

It’s an ideal destination for fans who were unable to snag tickets to the game like most of us have been.

Visitors will be able to see the National Championship trophy, as well as six bowl trophies here, lgiving them plenty of opportunities for major photo ops.

Organizers said representatives from Chick-fil-A and Dr. Pepper will be giving fans a little something to eat and drink. They’re also giving people an opportunity to kick field goals, wear helmets and additional photo ops.

“Having a local team as part of our championship is just incredible, and congratulations to the University of Miami, and really, the whole city, because they have had quite the year,” said Clark. “And of course, we’re welcoming Indiana. They’re an amazing team and have a great story behind them as well.”

“Yeah, I mean, only so many people can go to Hard Rock Stadium on the [day of the] game, right? But we can do something to where we get thousands? Hundreds of thousands? We don’t know, but we’re ready for it,” said Hall. “So, you know, we want something where a whole community [can] come out, be a part of College Football Playoff.”

Back in Lummus Park, organizers have blocked off an entire part of the beach near where the stage is set. There are several blocks blocked off here for the fans to come here and enjoy the concert series, which is set to take place Saturday and Sunday. Doors open at 6 p.m.

As for Playoff Fan Central, it’s going to take place Friday, Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, marching bands from the University of Miami and Indiana University will give visitors a complete preview of what to expect when they perform at Hard Rock Stadium.

