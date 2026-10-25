No. 1 Miami was the only team to hold its spot in The Associated Press Top 25 on Sunday and idle Ohio State moved up to No. 2 as the poll went through another major reordering in the wake of BYU’s loss at UCF and subsequent six-spot fall to No. 8.

A week after five of the top seven teams lost, three more top-10 teams went down Saturday to make it 10 in the last three weeks. Three teams ranked either No. 1 or 2 have lost to an unranked opponent over that span in what is shaping up to be the most topsy-turvy season since 2007.

Miami, Utah and UCLA are the only remaining unbeaten Bowl Subdivision teams, the fewest at this point in a season since there were three left in 1977, according to Sportradar.

Georgia moved up a spot to No. 3 after its open date, Indiana jumped two rungs to No. 4 after winning at Michigan in overtime and Notre Dame slipped a spot to No. 5 after being idle. Utah, UCLA, BYU, Kentucky and Alabama rounded out the top 10.

Miami routed Pitt 52-23 at home in its first game as the No. 1 team since 2002. The Hurricanes received 59 of the 70 first-place votes from the media voting panel, 19 more than a week ago. Ohio State got 10 first-place votes and Utah got one.

No. 6 Utah, which took sole possession of first place in the Big 12 Conference with its win over Houston, has its highest ranking in seven years and No. 7 UCLA has its highest in 11. No. 9 Kentucky has won six in a row and is in the top 10 for the first time since 2022. No. 10 Alabama avoided its first three-game losing streak since 2007 by beating Texas A&M and returned to the top 10.

In and out

In: No. 24 Oklahoma State bounced back from a close loss to Houston with a 57-24 win over Colorado and returned after a one-week absence.

In: No. 25 Wisconsin used a dominant defensive performance to beat Southern California 24-7 for its second ranked win of the season and first poll appearance since 2023.

Out: Iowa’s 13-10 loss at Minnesota was the Hawkeyes’ second in three games and left them unranked for the first time this season.

Out: Southern California, which against Wisconsin had its fewest yards and points in Lincoln Riley’s five seasons, hadn’t been out of the poll since Oct. 19, 2025.

Poll points

— The Big 12 matched its record with six ranked teams for the first time since Sept. 23, 2012. The Big 12 hadn’t had more ranked teams than the Big Ten, which has five, since 2023.

— The 10 losses by top-10 teams over the last three weeks tie 2007 and 1959 as the most over a three-week span in poll history.

— UCLA and Kentucky are the biggest movers in recent weeks. The Bruins have jumped 19 spots over the last five polls and the Wildcats have moved up 17 in the last three.

Conference call

SEC (9 ranked teams): No. 3 Georgia, No. 9 Kentucky, No. 10 Alabama, No. 11 Texas, No. 12 Mississippi, No. 15 LSU, No. 16 Tennessee, No. 17 Florida, No. 23 Missouri.

Big 12 (6): No. 6 Utah, No. 8 BYU, No. 13 Texas Tech, No. 18 Houston, No. 22 Arizona, No. 24 Oklahoma State.

Big Ten (5): No. 2 Ohio State, No. 4 Indiana, No. 7 UCLA, No. 20 (tie) Northwestern, No. 25 Wisconsin.

ACC (3): No. 1 Miami, No. 14 Wake Forest, No. 19 SMU.

Pac-12 (1): No. 20 (tie) Boise State.

Independent (1): No. 5 Notre Dame.

Ranked vs. ranked

No. 17 Florida vs. No. 3 Georgia, at Atlanta: Georgia has won five straight and eight of the last nine games in the series. Gators are going for a third win over a top-10 opponent.

No. 22 Arizona at No. 13 Texas Tech: Wildcats take a five-game winning streak and College Football Playoff hopes to Lubbock, where they haven’t won since 1935.

This story has been corrected to show that Lincoln Riley, not Lane Kiffin, coaches Southern California.

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