(WSVN) - The Miami Hurricanes received good news regarding star wide receiver Malachi Toney ahead of its last regular season game on Saturday.

His injury status for the home matchup against Boston College was upgraded from “out” to “doubtful”, meaning he has a 25% chance of playing.

Toney underwent surgery for a high ankle sprain sustained during practice on Nov. 4.

According to both Toney and his coaches, his recovery from the surgery is “going great”, and he is already running 20 mph.

Saturday’s game is scheduled to kick off at noon at Hard Rock Stadium.

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