MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Tens of thousands of fans are inside Hard Rock Stadium to watch the College Football Playoff National Championship game, hours after they tailgated outside the stadium with music and barbecue.

Fans arrived bright and early to Hard Rock Stadium Monday morning, ready to enjoy the game, as tailgating officially got underway at around 11 a.m. Many more excited fans swarmed the stadium throughout the day.

“We feel great, we feel confident, it’s going to be a tough game,” said a Canes fan who was one of the first tailgaters at the stadium. “We know Indiana’s pretty good, but I think we’re going to come out in the end.”

“We’ve been here since 4 o’clock!” yelled a fan from his car as he made his way into the parking lot.

The big crowds, as expected, resulted in traffic headaches — for attendees and drivers in the area.

One by one, cars have begin to fill the lots with Canes flags filling the sky.

“I said, ‘I’m not going to shave my mustache until the Canes win the national championship,” said a energized fan.

“It feels amazing and I can’t wait for the Miami Hurricanes to beat the tar out of the Indiana Hoosiers,” said a young fan.

7News cameras captured the marching band playing tunes along with dancing cheerleaders welcoming the crowd to the pre-game event.

Diehard Canes fans have one message for the players.

“Just go do it, do it. It’s game time, you’ve done everything right, all you gotta do now is just go play and win,” said Mike Borg.

“Our line is going to beat him. We’re going to show them what Miami is about,” said a fan.

But Hoosiers fans were also in the crowd.

“It feels insane. Everyone around us has the most amazing energy. It feels absolutely electric,” said an IU fan as she wore her red hat.

Just a few feet from the stadium, a home turned into a full blown tailgate headquarters with Sportz and Rebel Music as they hosted friends and family.

“This is a great set up and whoever’s going to go to the game can walk to the game,” said woman. “We’re hyping them up.”

One fan showed 7News his $34,000 tickets.

“Right here are the tickets. Section 104. Row 4. Seat 15,” he said.

At the tailgate, beefed up security was seen walking around the massive crowds. Members of the Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office, Transportation Security Administration and the Secret Service were seen at various checkpoints throughout the stadium.

Whether it’s to tailgate or to attend the game, stadium goers are encouraged to plan ahead, as multiple closures around the stadium are triggering traffic concerns.

“This is not a normal Miami Hurricanes game, so congestion for the fans getting into the stadium; we just want to make sure everyone safe,” said Ryan Allen, Senior Director of Public Events for College Football Playoff.

And, with the national championship game kicking off Monday night, final preparations are just about done.

“We just want to make sure everyone’s safe, has a good time,” said Allen.

Organizers said tailgating is allowed in designated parking lots when they open. The Allstate Championship Tailgate is also underway.

Many fans are ecstatic, as officials confirmed fans can tailgate without paying for a ticket to the game, the only catch being that they must leave by kickoff.

“But when the game starts, we will ask that if you don’t have a ticket to the game, that you do leave the parking lot,” said Allen.

“Oh, when I saw that it was going to change rules, I was really happy, because it was like, I know it’s a lot of kids that can’t really afford to take it or come out there to the game, and it’s been a while since Miami’s been in a national championship, so I feel like this is a great opportunity for the city to come out and support the team that we all love,” said Canes fan and South Florida TikToker Robbie Henry.

Those attending the game or expected to be near the stadium are advised to be prepared for heavy traffic.

From 10:30 p.m. to 1 a.m., the northbound and southbound exits on the Florida Turnpike near the stadium will be closed. Northwest 14th Court, 27th Avenue and 199th Street will also be closed.

Parking passes are all sold out, so ticket holders who do have a pass are advised to arrive early to avoid the chaos.

For those who did not get a parking pass, organizers recommend taking rideshare to express locations near the stadium where they can then catch a ride on the shuttle to the stadium for free.

“If you’re passionate, you do want to tailgate, you probably do want to go to another location. That way, you can take your time, stay there,” said Allen. “I would go find another spot to tailgate, have fun, root for the Canes.”

Another option available to fans is a social media app called Prked. A similar one is called DIBS Parking. It allows fans to rent parking spaces from residents who live near the stadium, with some spots costing as little as $25 to as high as $200.

“The game don’t start until 7:30 p.m. it’s sold out. The parking over here is much cheaper than at the stadium, and we are here barbecuing and playing good music,” said Donnell White.

For Gerard, who was seen walking the mile-stretch from the driveway parking spot to the stadium, said it was worth every step.

“Parking tickets were extremely expensive as well, so yes,” he said.

Some places are costing $100 which includes a ride to the stadium. 7News cameras captured a buggy ride going down the street as they pick people up and dropping them off at the stadium. Those tickets range from $20 to $30.

“If you swing the camera around, you can see the buggy going down the street. Here they’re picking people up and they’re charging like $30 a person. I’m charging $20 a person in my car,” said White.

One man said with all the traffic in the area, he’s considering offering rides to the stadium for as low as $10.

“It’s going to be really crazy here today with a lot of traffic,” he said. “There will be a lot of people there, some people need a ride. Some people can’t walk so they need a ride.”

President Donald Trump will be in attendance at the game, so drivers are cautioned to expect even more impacts to traffic and heightened security when his motorcade arrives and when it departs from the stadium.

