MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - College Football Playoff organizers have decided to relax initial rules against tailgating for fans without tickets to the 2026 national championship game following fan outcry.

“You can now enter the tailgate parking lot without a ticket,” Canes fan Robbie Henry said in a video posted to TikTok.

With the few tickets left for the game going for thousands of dollars, Canes fans who weren’t able to get their hands on one were hoping to be able to tailgate outside of the stadium during the game.

Originally, organizers said fans without a ticket would be required to leave the tailgating parking lot at kickoff, Monday night.

The initial, strict decision upset fans all over South Florida.

“They’re doing everything in their wildest dreams to prevent Miami from having a home field situation,” said musician Luther Campbell.

Henry, who has thousands of followers on TikTok, posted the video in hopes of finding clarity on the tailgating situation.

“It was a lot of confusion. So I was like, ‘I have a platform, so I might as well use it,” said Henry.

CFP officials addressed the concerns, ultimately deciding to allow fans without tickets to tailgate after kickoff.

“It’s all about safety, right? This is not a normal Miami Hurricanes game so congestion for the fans getting into the stadium, we just wanna make sure everyone’s safe, having a good time,” said Ryan Allen Hall, Senior Director of Public Events for College Football Playoff

Henry welcomed the decision, adding that it would allow for countless fans who couldn’t afford a ticket to relish in the championship atmosphere.

“When I saw that they were gonna change the rules, I was really happy because it was, like, I know it’s a lot of kids that can’t really afford a ticket or come out there to the game, and it’s been awhile since Miami’s been in a national championship, so I felt like this is a great opportunity for the city to come out and support the team that we all love,” said Henry.

Officials suggest fans who will be tailgating to also consider secondary locations to hold their parties once the game begins.

“If you’re passionate, you do wanna tailgate, you probably do wanna go to another location. That way, you can take your time, stay there,” said Hall. “I would go find another spot to tailgate, have fun, root for the Canes,” said Hall.

For every fan heading out to Hard Rock Stadium on game day, organizers and city officials warn them to be prepared for major traffic gridlock as the northbound and southbound exits on the Turnpike will be closed between 4 a.m. and 11 a.m. and between 10:30 p.m. to 1 a.m., Tuesday morning.

Northwest 14th Court, 27th Avenue and 199th Avenue will also be shut down.

All stadium parking, including HRS Express lots, is sold out, according to the CFP.

Organizers are encouraging ticketholders to be dropped off or use rideshare services to reach one of two HRS Express locations, where shuttles will take fans to the stadium for free:

Lot 70 (North): Across from Seminole Hard Rock Hotel, 5700 S. State Road 7

Lot 95 (South): Golden Glades Parking Garage, 16000 NW 7th Ave.

Fans will be required to scan their game ticket before boarding HRS Express buses, the CFP said.

Ticketholders using rideshare are also urged to leave the stadium via HRS Express shuttles before requesting a pickup from the off-site lots.

No matter how you plan to watch the Canes take on the Hoosiers, fans should have fun with the experience and remain patient in traffic.

Guests are encouraged to arrive early to allow time for additional screening.

