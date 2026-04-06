(WSVN) - Flag football is set to make its debut at the 2028 Summer Olympics, and a group of South Florida players had the chance to prove themselves against some pro football legends.

The best flag football players in the country took it to the stars of the NFL and didn’t just beat them, they dominated.

The U.S. Men’s Flag National Team rolled over teams consisting of current and former NFL stars and celebrities, winning three games by a combined score of 106 to 44.

“We definitely showed on TV how great the flag community is,” said Team USA quarterback Nico Casares.

Led by a group of playmakers from SoFlo, where speed isn’t just different, it’s expected.

“South Florida speed is different down here, in high school and college, we strive always, and now in flag, you’re showing it,” said Casares. “We have a lot of South Florida guys between Miami and Broward.”

However, don’t get it twisted. This isn’t backyard football; flag football is fast, precise and calculated.

“The biggest one that I saw, the difference, the flag pulling yes on offense, but on defense the rush, being seven yards away without an offensive line, you could see the timing was off, and these guys have never done that before,” said Casares.

And it didn’t take long for the flag players to know they had Tom Brady and his bunch in the palm of their hands.

“The first play, on offense, I thought the first play on offense, I think that’s where I knew pretty much, all right, we got this game,” said Casares.

Despite the lopsided scores, the flag players admit they had a few pinch-me moments being across from NFL legends.

“Seeing him, like how much he’s grown to play against his idols like Tom Brady, Joe Burrow,” said Team USA receiver Jorge Cascudo.

“I think there was a couple fanboy moments for sure,” said Casares.

Once the game started, that respect turned into something different.

“They didn’t understand the nuances and the rush, like I’m saying, and all that stuff, I think that’s what separated and made the gap of the scores that everyone saw on national television,” said Casares.

And, if you thought beating some of the top talent in the NFL was the pinnacle of these guys’ careers, you’d be wrong, because come 2028, they all have bigger goals in mind.

With flag football set to debut on the Olympic stage during the next Summer Olympics in Los Angeles, this was more than a win for the U.S. flag squad.

“It’s what everyone’s dreamed of, like we’ve talked about; it’s so big globally,” said Casares.

“I started when I was 5 or 6, and I never thought it’d come this far,” said Cascudo.

And as far as expectations?

“I don’t see a world where we don’t bring back gold,” said Casares.

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