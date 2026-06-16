(AP) — Argentina’s bid to become the first back-to-back World Cup champion in 62 years begins on Tuesday.

The match against Algeria in Kansas City, Missouri, also marks the start of the sixth and possibly final World Cup for Lionel Messi.

One of the best players of a generation turns 39 later this month and is widely expected to retire from international competition following this year’s expanded 48-team tournament.

Messi added the one thing missing from his impressive resume with the 2022 World Cup win in Qatar. Now he’s hoping to lead the Argentines to the first consecutive World Cup titles since Brazil in 1962.

Messi needs four more goals to surpass Germany’s Miroslav Klose’s World Cup record of 16, but his body is starting to show signs of wear. He’s been dealing with muscle fatigue and a hamstring strain that led to his substitution during Inter Miami’s final match before the World Cup.

Messi sat out Argentina’s friendly against Honduras in hopes of being healthy for what will likely be his last hurrah on the World Cup stage.

What to watch on June 16

— France vs. Senegal, 3 p.m. EDT in East Rutherford, New Jersey (Fox/Telemundo/Peacock)

— Iraq vs. Norway, 6 p.m. EDT in Foxborough, Massachusetts (Fox/Telemundo/Peacock)

— Argentina vs. Algeria, 9 p.m. EDT in Kansas City, Missouri (FS1/Telemundo/Peacock)

— Austria vs. Jordan, midnight EDT in Santa Clara, California (FS1/Telemundo/Peacock)

Favored France

Another World Cup favorite kicks off its tournament Tuesday in New Jersey.

France, a co-favorite with Spain, opens against Senegal in its bid to win a third World Cup title and second in the last three tournaments. France won in 2018 in Russia and lost to Argentina on penalty kicks four years ago in Qatar.

Les Bleus have a star-studded lineup that includes star Kylian Mbappé, Ballon d’Or winner Ousmane Dembélé and rising 19-year-old star Désiré Doué.

Mbappé has 56 international goals, one shy of Olivier Giroud’s France record, but has been criticized for his defensive effort since moving from Paris Saint-Germain to Real Madrid in 2024.

France is a heavy favorite against Senegal, but has a bit of forgettable history against the African country.

France entered the 2002 World Cup in Japan as the reigning champion, only to lose its opening match to Senegal. The French failed to get out of the group stage after that loss.

Spain held to shocking draw

Spain had hoped to rest some of its recovering stars in what was expected to be a rout against Cape Verde.

The first-time World Cup entrants had other plans.

Weathering a nearly nonstop attack by the Spanish, Cape Verde pulled off an astonishing 0-0 draw against one of the favorites to win the World Cup. Vozinha, Cape Verde’s 40-year-old goalie, made a string of saves against Spain’s 27 shots in a performance that left him in tears.

Cape Verde’s draw is even more impressive when viewed in financial terms.

Spain has some of the high-paid players in the top level of European soccer. Spanish teen Yamine Lamal has a value of 200 million euros, according to Transfer Markt, and midfielder Pedri comes in at 150 million euros.

Vozinha’s value: 50,000 euros.

Norway’s ‘Vikings’ begin World Cup after memorable team photo

Norway had what may be the best team photo in World Cup history when its players dressed as Vikings in front of three longships on a Norwegian fjord.

The picture, taken by British photographer David Yarrow, was titled “The Vikings are coming.”

Now they’re in Massachusetts, ready to kick off the World Cup against Iraq.

Norway is considered a long shot to win the World Cup, but has one of the world’s best strikers in Erling Haaland.

The 25-year-old has been electric for Manchester City and scored 16 goals in European qualifying to send Norway to its first World Cup since 1998.

Haaland let his famous hair down for the Viking photo and is primed for his moment in the World Cup spotlight.

Austria reaches World Cup after successful rebuild

Ralf Rangnick turned down the Bayern Munich job to continue coaching Austria, and it’s paid dividends.

Austria won its group in the 2024 European Championship before losing to Turkey and took a big step this year by winning its qualifying group to earn the country’s first World Cup appearance since 1998. Austria is hoping to reach the knockout stage for the first time since 1982.

The Austrians open Group J play against Jordan, in its first World Cup. Forward Yazan Alnemat scored eight goals in World Cup qualifying, but is out after suffering a torn ACL in the Arab Cup last December.

More World Cup news

— World Cup racism monitor urges FIFA to remove match official over hand gesture on TV broadcast

— World Cup teams face major travel demands in tournament spread across US, Canada and Mexico

— World Cup opener between Mexico and South Africa sets English-language viewership record

Stats of the day

Cape Verde is the third-smallest country to qualify for the World Cup with roughly 525,000 residents living among the archipelago of 10 volcanic islands off the western coast of Africa. Spain has about 47 million people.

Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.