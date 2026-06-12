(WSVN) - The wait is nearly over for Team USA. After practicing for the final day in California on Thursday, the U.S. Men’s National Team is ready to begin its World Cup campaign against Paraguay.

The game, happening Friday night, is giving many fans optimism that this year’s squad has a chance to make a deep run in the tournament.

American soccer experts feel that with half the roster returning from the 2022 World Cup, the valuable experience can help propel them to victory.

Under head coach Mauricio Pochettino, the Americans enter the tournament with a blend of veteran leadership and emerging talent.

One of the players to watch is Christian Pulisic. Widely known as “Captain America,” he’s once again the face of the national team.

The pro player said he understands the significance of this moment and is embracing the pressure that comes with the big stage.

“We want this so bad, so, you know, if you’re not a little bit nervous, you don’t feel it a little bit, you know, you don’t care. So, we care so much,” he said.

Midfielder Gio Reyna is also returning for his second World Cup. The talented player said he believes the experience that this team brings could make a big difference.

“I think as a team, we’re just four years older. A lot of us now have kids, dogs, and families. So, we’ve all just grown up in different ways, but I think this maturity will help us in this tournament,” said Reyna.

A major question many experts have as the game is set to begin is how well the team’s goaltenders will perform.

For the first time, all three goalkeepers come from Major League Soccer. These include Matt Freese, Chris Brady, and Matt Turner. Freese is expected to start in the opening match.

“There will be time to reflect. Obviously, it doesn’t mean it’s not an incredible and really exciting honor to be here. I’m the type of guy that, you know, I’m here to do a job,” said Freese.

Another important player to keep an eye on: Alex Freeman. The 21-year-old defender is the youngest player on the roster, and he was raised in South Florida.

Speaking to 7News, Freeman said he hopes hometown fans will cheer him on as he prepares for the biggest stage of his career.

“I’m going to have the biggest pressure I have, you know, ever in my career. And it’s how I’m going to handle that pressure and how I’m going to kind of enjoy the moment. Because I feel like at the end of the day, these moments you’re going to never forget,” said Freeman.

Weston McKennie and Chris Richards are also expected to play key roles as the Americans look to score a victory in the opening match.

As the tournament is being played across the United States, Canada, and Mexico, the excitement builds as many hope the red, white, and blue will make history on home soil.

The highly anticipated matchup is scheduled for 9 p.m. Eastern Time.

Coverage of the game begins at 6 p.m. Eastern Time on WSVN-7. There will be an opening ceremony featuring Katy Perry as the headlining act.

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