DORAL, FLA. (WSVN) - The death toll is climbing in Venezuela as search and rescue efforts in South Florida continue around the clock.

Venezuelans living in South Florida and other aid organizations are packing supplies to assist.

From the moment doors opened at the GEM warehouse in Doral, there wasn’t a second to waste.

Cars stretched for blocks outside the warehouse as South Florida answered Venezuela’s cry for help.

While rescue crews continue their search in Venezuela, miles away in Doral, volunteers formed a fast-moving human assembly line.

Volunteers unloaded box after box of diapers, bottled water, non-perishable food, first-aid supplies, and other essentials destined for earthquake survivors.

“There are so many limited resources over there that we’re trying to bring from Miami to Caracas. The other thing toothbrushes, toothpaste. I mean anything that you can think of that you use in your daily day to take over there that they are going to be able to reuse,” said Nicole Reinoso, councilwoman of the City of Doral.

Every corner of the warehouse was filled with purpose. Some sorted donations and others labeled boxes, while forklifts moved heavy pallets that will soon begin their journey to Venezuela.

“The government in Venezuela has not taken action until today, that’s been 74 hours, and I feel like we’ve done more in two days, us the people outside of the country, than what they’ve done inside the country,” said a volunteer.

“Super proud, super proud because we want to help. How I tell you, the good is in here; you need to help,” said a volunteer.

The effort has been extended far beyond the GEM warehouse.

Drop-off sites across Miami-Dade remained busy throughout the weekend, including Doral Legacy Park and at El Arepazo, a restaurant in Doral, where community members came together to help.

“We can do much from afar; all we can do help, collect what they need in Venezuela nowadays,” said a volunteer.

“My family is doing very well, but even though they’re good, I still want to help out and be present in what’s going on,” said a volunteer.

At W Aviation FBO inside Fort Lauderdale Executive Airport, a private plane packed with emergency supplies has already made it to Caracas.

Organizers said they’re now working to fill a second flight, hoping to deliver even more life-saving aid in the days ahead.

“Right now, as we all know, Venezuela, the area of La Guaira, is completely devastated,” said an organizer.

GEM plans on sending thousands of items to Venezuela.

For a list of official collecting sites across Miami-Dade, click here.

While supplies are important, GEM officials said, cash donations are what’s most needed at the moment. To make a donation, click here.

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