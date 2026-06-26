DORAL, FLA. (WSVN) - South Florida’s Venezuelan community is turning anxiety into action as many wait for word on loved ones who were impacted by the devastating earthquakes in Venezuela earlier this week.

In Doral on Friday, a steady stream of supplies and aid packages poured into the parking lot of El Arepazo, where volunteers worked to collect, sort, and box relief supplies for those affected by the natural disaster.

“The whole community got together to collect food, water, supplies for Venezuelans,” said volunteer Jose Castillo.

The popular Venezuelan restaurant is one of several official collection points accepting aid for earthquake victims.

Another volunteer, Vianna Martinez, said she wanted to do her part, even though her own family in the South American country is safe.

“This is the way that I can help out,” she said. “We can really help people in whatever we can, and this is the way that we can. And donations just mean the world to everyone right now.”

Others, like Bill Barnes, traveled from across South Florida to contribute to the cause.

“My wife’s Colombian, and she wanted to help, you know, help her sister country. We went to the store and bought a lot of things that they said they needed and drove them down here from Weston,” said Barnes.

The list of acceptable donations includes canned goods, bottled water, diapers, nonperishable food, and more as volunteers work to meet the growing need.

“I tell everyone out there if they want to help out, they can bring food, diapers, no perishable food, water, anything you can, come out and we will be here,” said Castillo.

Volunteers tell 7News they plan to continue collecting and organizing supplies around the clock throughout the weekend as the community rallies to support victims in Venezuela.

For a list of other official collecting sites across Miami-Dade, click here.

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