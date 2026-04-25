ANTIOCH, California (WSVN) – Video shows a robbery suspect fleeing the scene in a vehicle, with a police officer still inside his car.

California police said that a car backed into the door of a grocery store in Antioch, California, and three masked suspects jumped out of the car.

Officer Travis Donaldson confronted the driver of the vehicle, but the driver took off, with the officer still inside the vehicle.

Bodycam video shows the officer telling the driver, identified as Dominick DeSouza, to stop the car.

When he refused, Donaldson shot Desouza in the leg.

Desouza was later arrested, and faces two felonies.

The other two suspects fled on foot.

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