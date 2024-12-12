(WSVN) - Cellphone video showed the moment a luxury yacht crashed with a Royal Caribbean cruise ship in the Bahamas.

Witnesses watched the yacht, called the Aurora, as it slammed into the side of the Allure of the Seas, which hit one of its lifeboats.

The impact took out the yacht’s antenna and radar.

7News on Thursday spoke to witness Dayanni Bhagwandin, who recorded of the crash.

“When it got to, like, a third of the way past the cruise [ship] as it was entering the port, it swung to the right and then just kept coming at a diagonal [angle] towards the cruise,” Bhagwandin said. “So I saw that happening, and then I was like, ‘Maybe I should grab my phone, because this is kind of weird, it looks like it’s coming really close to the boat.’ And then, as I was grabbing my phone, I heard the initial impact of the yacht hit the side of the cruise.”

Another passenger video showed the immediate aftermath and reaction to the crash.

A police boat was also seen pulling up next to the yacht.

Passengers on the other side of the ship said they did not feel or hear the impact, and some were only made aware of the incident when the captain made an announcement.

