MIAMI (WSVN) - NEAR BAHAMAS (WSVN) — Officials have ended a search for a passenger that fell overboard a cruise ship near the Bahamas.

The U.S. Coast Guard confirmed Wednesday that after searching all day for a 66-year-old woman who fell off Royal Caribbean’s “Allure of the Seas” on Tuesday, they were suspending the search efforts.

The ship was less than 20 miles north of the Bahamas when the incident occurred.

The Coast Guard also ended the request for additional assistance from several crews from Miami to assist the Royal Bahamas Defense Force (RBDF), who was the lead agency in the search.

A video was shared of the search by a 7News viewer onboard another Royal Caribbean cruise.

He said their ship was headed from Bimini to Coco Cay in the Bahamas last night when the captain announced they were asked to turn around and help find that passenger who had fallen.

