Step aside, Frenchies. There’s a new top dog in town.

According to U.S. News & World Report, the Chihuahua is now the most popular breed in the country this year, beating out the French bulldog.

Chihuahuas are known to be loyal, alert and brave, and they typically only weigh less than six pounds when fully grown.

The report came ahead of National Dog Day, which is celebrated on Aug. 26 each year.

More than 56 million homes across the U.S. have at least one dog. National Dog Day aims to encourage people looking for a new furry friend to visit shelters and rescues, discouraging from buying from backyard breeders or puppy mills.