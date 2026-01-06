(WSVN) - Americans will see historic change on the nation’s 250th birthday.

The U.S. Mint is circulating new coins for the occasion.

The commemorative designs will appear on dimes and half-dollars.

Five new quarters will honor the Mayflower Compact, the Revolutionary War, the Declaration of Independence, the U.S. Constitution, and the Gettysburg Address.

In 2027, all newly minted coins will return to their usual designs.

