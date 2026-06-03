(WSVN) - Uber released its 10th-year list of some bizarre lost-and-found items.
The ride-sharing company said that while phones, wallets, and keys are most commonly left behind, there are some weird ones, too.
Uber’s top five:
1. Dentures with two teeth
2. Breast milk
3. Human hair
4. A Donny Osmond group picture
5. An ankle monitor
Uber said it is rolling out a new feature in the app that lets customers report lost items and request a return trip from their driver.
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