(WSVN) - The U.S. secretary of state gave few details about Trump’s meeting Tuesday with Delcy Rodríguez, acting president of Venezuela.

But he did say steps have been discussed to help rebuild “confidence” in the country’s economy, so that the millions of Venezuelans living abroad will feel comfortable going back to the country, mentioning debt restructuring and the “political transition process” currently underway.

“We’d like to see a point where they feel and have confidence that they can actually go back and rebuild what they lost, or rebuild what was taken on the political front, but also on the economic front,” Rubio said. “And for that to happen, we need to make more progress on these talks with regards to the transition and reconciliation.”

In a post to Instagram Delcy Rodríguez said

We held a historic meeting with the President of the United States, Donald Trump, with whom we discussed strengthening the bilateral relationship between our countries and advancing a cooperative agenda in strategic areas such as energy, mining, security and other matters of common interest.

We express our gratitude to President Trump and his administration for the resolute support provided during the emergency caused by the June 24 earthquakes, as well as for their support to the process of reintegrating our country into multilateral spaces.

Venezuela and the United States share a historic relationship that, in this new stage, we are called to forge through dialogue. We will continue to promote a diplomacy in the service of the national interest, oriented to achieving concrete results and collective benefits for the Venezuelan people.

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