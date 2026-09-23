MIAMI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - One person is in custody after Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to reports of shots fired, according to authorities.

The incident happened on 4:05 p.m. on Wednesday afternoon.

Deputies said that traffic in and around the airport may be impacted as traffic is being diverted to the arrivals level.

They also said that there was no active shooter in the area, and there is no ongoing threat to the public at the time.

7News cameras captured the affected area blocked off by crime scene tape, with several MDSO deputies and airport officials at the scene.

According to MIA officials, the departure levels from doors 12 to 17 and the outer lanes of the departure level roadway have been closed due to Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office activity.

They also said that all passengers and employees are safe and no injuries were reported.

7Skyforce hovered over the affected area of Miami International Airport and captured multiple police vehicles and officers at the scene. Employees had to get out of their bus and walk to the terminals to get to work.

The airspace of the area has also been closed off to helicopters as well.

An investigation is currently ongoing.

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