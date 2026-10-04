(CNN) — President Donald Trump on Sunday announced the leadership and duties of a “Super Intelligence Force,” which he said will “ensure that America continues to lead the world” when it comes to artificial intelligence.

The president said in his announcement on Truth Social that the task force will “protect the interests” and “improve the lives” of Americans. He said it will coordinate the government’s engagement with consumers, public interest groups, religious organizations, infrastructure providers and AI companies.

The group will be led by Director of National Intelligence Jay Clayton, Chairman of the Federal Trade Commission Andrew Ferguson, Under Secretary of Defense for Research and Engineering Emil Michael, and Director of the Office of Personnel Management Scott Kupor. The task force will report to Trump and White House chief of staff Susie Wiles, the president said.

Trump announced last month that he was planning to create an “AI Force” and name an AI czar as the government faces growing calls to impose guardrails on the technology’s rapid development. CNN reported Friday that Trump was expected to tap Clayton to lead the group.

The announcement detailing the task force comes in the wake of episodes that have raised widespread safety concerns tied to AI, including AI agents going rogue and attempting to hack into federal databases.

The president has made clear that he considers outpacing China and preserving AI-driven economic gains a higher priority than addressing growing public concerns, and previously referred to fears over AI as being a “hoax.” His support for the technology comes amid widespread frustrations over the data centers used to support it, which are shaking up midterm races.

The president hosted top AI executives at the White House last week. The group signed a new commitment aimed at better “self-policing” their companies’ AI models, arguing that the light-touch approach represents the best way to balance safety concerns with the president’s desire to accelerate a technology he’s dubbed “Super Intelligence.”

“I’m seeing tremendous self-policing, and they understand that they have to self-police,” Trump told reporters. “These models are very complex and, again, I believe they’re going to be used for the good.”

When asked about AI during his confirmation hearing to lead the US intelligence community, Clayton said the technology is a “game changer.”

“When something’s both an opportunity and a threat, you better get your arms around it,” Clayton said.

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