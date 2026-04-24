OMAHA, Nebraska (KMTV) — A stolen GMC pickup truck crashed into a house near 75th and Blondo early Wednesday morning, leaving a hole in the home and causing extensive damage.

Homeowner Scott Leak was asleep when the crash happened and initially thought a tree fell into his home.

“Heard a huge bang and, uh, had some pictures on the wall above my bed fall on me,” Leak said.

Cinder blocks and other debris covered the garage and the two cars inside, which Leak told me are likely totaled. One of the vehicles, a 1996 Acura NSX, could be impossible to repair. Leak said Honda only made 550 models that year.

“Bought it from a guy in Saint Louis who actually bought it from, uh, Steve Taylor, who used to play for the, the Huskers in the 80s,” Leak said.

The car is made out of aluminum, and finding parts for a vehicle discontinued 20 years ago is not easy.

“It’s also kind of a, a one in a million shot that uh just kinda, kinda wonder, man, what, what, what kind of luck do I have that uh that this happened here?” Leak said.

OPD said they do not have a description of the suspect yet as they continue to investigate.

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